24th Street widening project is ’95 percent’ complete — but that crosswalk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two years and $43 million, the 24th Street widening project is finally nearing completion. The arterial, which connects the western half of Highway 46 to Highway 178 by way of downtown Bakersfield, is essentially finished except for landscaping, manholes and a somewhat unusual — some might say precarious — new crosswalk.

It’s been a long time coming but the 24th Street widening project is looking good — a smooth, flat, wider, faster straightaway — complete with sound walls that even critics of the project seem to agree look pretty good.

Ravi Pudipeddi is the project manager for the City of Bakersfield and he is feeling good about the widening, which he says is “about 95, 96 percent” complete.

“I’m happy that it’s going to add capacity on the surface of the street as well as capacity both on 23rd and 24th Street,” he said.

But then there’s this — a new crosswalk, not yet striped, that some might approach with trepidation — well deserved trepidation.

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, which seems like a good time to point out that school children crossing over 24th Street to Franklin School and back — once school reopens — will have to do so like this — press a button, wait for the flashing yellow light to change to red, cross three lanes, stop in this median island protected by metal bollards, walk in a perpendicular direction 10 yards, press another button, wait while cars fly past you just a few feet away, then when traffic stops, cross three more lanes.

A pedestrian bridge would obviously have been considerably pricer than a crosswalk, but what’s the price of safety? Over the past 10 years, according to Bakersfield Police, the number of pedestrians killed or injured on California roads has increased dramatically, accounting for nearly 25 percent of all roadway deaths.

In 2019, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, the pedestrian death toll reached its highest point in more than 30 years, exceeding 6,500.

The speed limit on new, improved 24th Street will be 45 mph, just one click up from the 40 mph it is now. But it’s easy to imagine — especially amid this epidemic of street racing — drivers hitting 60 mph or more on that straight stretch of road.

The new signalized crosswalk will cost $200,000 — whereas a pedestrian bridge can run from $1.5 million for a barebones version to $4 million or more for something with artistic flair.

Would something like that be worth the cost? Time will tell.