23-year-old arrested for DUI, hit-and-run

A man was arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence, crashed into a car, and fled the scene Sunday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol’s investigation, 23-year-old Pedro Gonzalez was driving a 2004 Lincoln, southbound of Edison Road in the northbound lane north of Herring Road. Gonzalez was in the wrong-way at an unknown speed.

55-year-old Fidencio G. Garcia was in a 1996 Freightliner, driving northbound of Edison Road. Garcia observed the Lincoln approaching his way and swerved to the left, attempting to move into the southbound lane.

The Lincoln struck the Freightliner on the right side of the trailers with the right side of the Lincoln.

After the collision Gonzalez then pulled over and ran away. CHP located Gonzalez shortly after the incident and was arrested.