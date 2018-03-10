21-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting on East 10th Street.

Update (March 11, 2018): On Sunday morning the Bakersfield Police Department arrested 21-year-old, Anthony Michael Gage for his involvement in a shooting on Friday afternoon in Southeast Bakersfield.

Gage was booked for murder, conspiracy, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.

Previous story: Bakersfield police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 10th Street. Two others are listed as stable.

Bakersfield police said two of the victims are men in their 20s who were transported to a local hospital. One of those men died at the hospital. Police said a third victim — described as an adult male — was put in a car and taken to a hospital before officers arrived and is also listed as stable.

The Kern County Coroner’s office will release the name of the victim.

Police said witnesses told them an unknown number of people were in a light colored sedan and approached a home eastbound in the 1200 block of East 10th Street. Police say shots came from the passenger side striking the three victims who were in a front yard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

Previous story:

Police said the shooting took place in the 1200 block of East 10th Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said one person suffered major wounds, another suffered moderate wounds, and a third person suffered minor wounds.

Bakersfield police say ShotSpotter technology was used in response to the shooting. Friday afternoon police also said the technology was used in response to a shooting earlier Friday morning near Lake and Brown streets.

It is still unclear if the technology was in a testing phase or active, but said it was the reason why police responded quickly.

Bakersfield police said its ShotSpotter system was being tested in Bakersfield’s Metro area Thursday night.