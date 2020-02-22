BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 20th Annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair took place Saturday morning at the Larry E. Reider Education Center. The event invited those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have a bachelor’s degree or higher to see what openings may be available during the 2020-2021 school year.

The event is sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office as it is the country’s largest gathering of school district recruiters in one location.

“We need to make sure that our students have the teachers they need,” Coordinator of Teacher Development Program at the Kern County Superintendent Schools, Tania Schalburg-Dykes said. “Starting early in February is a great way for districts to meet teachers.”

Several school districts are also recruiting Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers. Individuals who have a high school diploma or equivalent with at least three years of experience in the following industries are needed: