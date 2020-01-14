20 Oildale students to sing in prestigious Carnegie Hall

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — Born and raised in Oildale, Oliver Martinez always had a passion for music.

He started beating the drums since he was three-years-old. now, he is a North high chamber singer and one of the 20 going to Carnegie Hall.

“Freshman year, i didn’t do choir, but then someone recommended me and I’ve been doing it for three years now,” said Martinez.

Martinez is grateful for the recommendation, he said he is now able to go to places he’d never thought he would go.

This year, he and 19 other students are taking their voices and talent to New York at Carnegie Hall.

With the support of the community’s donations, they are making Oliver and his peers’ dreams into reality.

Oliver’s parents couldn’t have been prouder that their son is going to sing his heart out in the big apple.

“We enjoy it too along the way,” said Beatriz. Agustin added, “everything he is getting from school is because of his efforts and his commitment.”

Oliver isn’t the only one who remained consistent and committed to the chamber choir.

Ruby Benitez is also a senior at North High, giving her 150%.

“We’re a really good team, we are working hard and we really want to be able to always be the best we can,” said Benitez.

Matthew Summers is another one of those hard working peers. he says this program has helped him see other places he’s never dreamed of, including New York.

Not only will he experience a new city, this will be his first time on a plane.

“Personally, I’ve never been on a plane,” said Summers. “Never really been out of the state. so this new york opportunity is so big for me. I am really excited about it.”

Going to the Carnegie Hall has been a goal for Director of Vocal Music, Jack Bertrand.

He said this trip will be a life-changing experience for these Oildale students.

“I think the moment that they walk into the auditorium is going to be something they will never forget,” said Bertrand.

North High School chamber singers are still short on funds. To donate, click on this link: www.tinyurl.com/ChambersToNYC