20 new recruits join Bakersfield Fire Department in Friday graduation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department on Friday welcomed 20 new recruits to its ranks.

Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza said during the 9 a.m. graduation ceremony that the community needs people like the new recruits — public servants helping provide safety.

“What it means is we keep each other safe, that we care about community, that we’re about Bakersfield,” he said. “Watching these grads come and they’re so excited to serve this community, we should all be about community.”

The recruits that spoke with 17 News called the training a “grueling process” but said it was an honor to join the department.