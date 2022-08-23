OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.

The second victim was identified as Bakersfield resident Alex Alejo Najera, 66. The coroner’s office determined his cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

Both deaths have been ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The fire took place around 12:30 a.m. on April 1. City and county firefighters responded to the incident on Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue.

Officials said the fire was deemed unsuspicious and accidental.