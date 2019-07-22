2 dead following shooting in South Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a shooting in South Bakersfield on Sunday.

According to KCSO deputies, the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said they found a male subject lying in the roadway near East Fairview Road and Garber Way.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO said deputies searched for other victims in Rexland Acres Park and found another gunshot victim.

Investigators said a female adult was found with several gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspect reportedly fled the scene.

KCSO said there is currently no suspect information other than bystanders reported seeing a white color sedan fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.

Officials said they are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.