2 cited in sting operation for selling alcohol to minors

Two people were cited Thursday for selling alcoholic beverages to minors in joint sting operation involving the Bakersfield Police Department and the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

“Minor decoys,” as they were called by police, were sent in to multiple ABC licensed businesses to attempt to buy alcoholic beverages, resulting in the citations.

Police did not provide any details on where the businesses were located or who was cited.

These citations come after a similar sting on May 17, which resulted in misdemeanor citations of three adults for providing alcohol to minors, BPD said.

BPD vice unit detectives have been conducting similar operations around the city since May 11, police said. The operations are funded through grants awarded by ABC to combat consumption of alcohol by minors.