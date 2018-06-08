2 cited in sting operation for providing alcohol to a minor

Two people received misdemeanor citations for providing alcohol to minors in a Bakersfield Police Department sting operation.

The latest sting happened Wednesday, according to police.

Officers used what they referred to as “minor decoys” to contact 39 adults and ask them to purchase alcohol for the decoys.

Police did not provide any details on where the businesses were located or who was cited.

These citations came after a similar sting May 24, which also resulted in misdemeanor citations for three adults for providing alcohol to minors.

BPD vice unit detectives have been conducting similar operations around the city since May 11. So far, eight citations have been issued in these sting operations, according to BPD.

The operations are funded through grants awarded by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to combat consumption of alcohol by minors.