2 arrested after drugs found at residence, dispensary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Friday after deputies found drugs at a residence and a marijuana dispensary in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 8, its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force conducted a residence search on Stockdale Highway near Garnsey Avenue and later at the marijuana dispensary located on California Avenue near M Street.



Deputies seized one pound of cocaine, 559 fentanyl pills and three pounds of marijuana. The total estimated street value for the drugs is $58,181, according to the department.



A loaded firearm and $6,487 from drug sales were also located inside the residence, KCSO said.

Justin Rolin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and for maintaining a residence for narcotics sales.

Jennifer Esparza, 26, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of a controlled substance.