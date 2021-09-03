2-alarm structure fire prompts evacuations in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire at a warehouse with ammonia onsite is prompting evacuations in Delano.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning at Solorio and Sons Cold Storage at 710 Glenwood Street, according to Pulse Point. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and located the large warehouse fully engulfed. While battling the blaze, fire crews say they discovered two large ammonia tanks. Delano Elementary School District is on a 2-hour delay due to the smoke from the structure fire, according to officials.

According to Ready Kern Alert, the following evacuation orders are in place:

“If you live or work in Delano between Eleventh Avenue south to First Avenue, between Dover Street east to Jefferson Street, on both sides of Highway 99, please pay close attention to this message. The following area is under an Evacuation Order: Ninth Avenue south to First Avenue, between Fremont Street east to Glenwood Street. There is also a shelter in place advisory for the following surrounding areas: Eleventh Avenue south to Ninth Avenue, between Dover Street east to Jefferson Street on both sides of Highway 99. Ninth Avenue south to First Avenue, between Dover Street east to Highway 99. Eleventh Avenue south to First Avenue, between Glenwood Street east to Jefferson Street Shelter in place means go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction. An evacuation center will be set up at the 11th Avenue Center, 200 West 11th Avenue, Delano.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.