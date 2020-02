Valentine’s Day is in two days, and on Thursday 1933 is giving singles a chance to mingle.

1933 in Northwest Bakersfield is hosting the third annual singles mixer and speed dating event on Feb. 13.

Games, raffles, prizes and music are available.

The event is 21 and beginning at 6 p.m.. Tickets are available for $10, but $15 at the door.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933 is located at 7900 Downing Ave.