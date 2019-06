BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man shot and killed Sunday in Delano.

The coroner’s office says Arturo Galvan was found in the 2300 block of Rounds Street just after 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Delano police at 721-3377.