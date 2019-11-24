1,700 women fill up Rabobank for a good cause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Woman’s Club Festival of Trees celebrated it’s 39th year Saturday morning. The popular event drew in 1,700 women at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

“It’s amazing we have 1,700 people, this event is sold out every year by the summer,” Chairman of the Festival of Trees Darleen Carpenter said.

This event is the Woman’s Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds go towards providing scholarships to local graduating seniors, giving grants to other organizations and funding community works.

“We’d like to thank the community for their participation and support of this event,” Carpenter said. “This really enables us to do all of our charitable works.”