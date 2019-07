A 6.4 magnitude earthquake startled many when it struck at around 10:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Tremors from the quake were reported to have been felt in areas as far as Fresno, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The shaking didn’t stop people from taking and sharing images all over social media of the Ridgecrest quake.

