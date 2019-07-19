17 News sat down with Cory Chianello, the Garces Memorial High School student who received a perfect score on the ACT and a near perfect score on the SAT. He aspires to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and become an aerospace engineer. Chianello loves math and airplanes. He hopes to one day work for The Boeing Company to combine both of those passions. His dream to work for Boeing came after a recent trip to the Boeing facilities in Seattle. Cory Chianello is an incoming senior.