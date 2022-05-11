The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for California, Hawaii, Nevada and Guam.
17 News was awarded five awards including Overall Excellence in a small market.
Overall Excellence recognizes a station for its breaking news coverage, continuing coverage and features, as well as a station’s online presence.
17 News was also awarded with:
- Breaking News Coverage in a small market for its coverage on the death of Kern County deputy Phillip Campas and events leading up to it.
- Excellence in Innovation in a small market for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Excellence in Writing in a small market for its coverage of Kern County’s fentanyl issue.
- Newscast in a small market for its Sunrise newscast following the death of KCSO deputy Phillip Campas.
Read the full list of regional winners here.
Regional award-winners are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.