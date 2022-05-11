The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for California, Hawaii, Nevada and Guam.

17 News was awarded five awards including Overall Excellence in a small market.

Overall Excellence recognizes a station for its breaking news coverage, continuing coverage and features, as well as a station’s online presence.

17 News was also awarded with:

Regional award-winners are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.