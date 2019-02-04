Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County
February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County. Anthony Galagaza, Fire Chief, Bakersfield Fire Department joined 17 news at Sunrise to discuss more about the Safely Surrendered Baby Law.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.