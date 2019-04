Relay for Life holding Survivor Reception Video

The Bakersfield Relay for Life will host a free Survivor Reception on Thursday, April 18.

Cancer survivors and a guest are invited to enjoy an evening of celebration.

The reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Westside Church of Crist, located at 7300 Stockdale Hwy.

Registering for the event is not necessary.

For more information, call 327-7827 or visit here .