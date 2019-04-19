Rebuilding together Kern County remodeling homes for military families
April is National Rebuilding Month and Rebuilding Together Kern County is helping two military families in Bakersfield remodel their home.
April 27 will be National Rebuilding Day where volunteers and donors will come together to finish a project for a Gold Star family.
One family is still in need for the following wishes to be donated:
- A fountain
- Trim and remove dead palm tree leaves in rear yard
