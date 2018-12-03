17 News at Sunrise

Optimal Hospice - Light Up A Life

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 08:20 AM PST

Optimal Hospice joined 17 on Set to talk about their upcoming Light Up A Life event happening on Wednesday, Dec. 5. It will happen at the Bakersfield RV Resort on 5025 Wible Rd. 

