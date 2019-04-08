National free cone day at Houchin Community Blood Bank Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is teaming up with Ben & Jerry's ice cream to celebrate National Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 9.

Blood donors will get a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and non-donors will get a scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

In addition, Uncle's BBQ will cook up hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Bolthouse Donor Center to donate from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 11515 Bolthouse Dr.