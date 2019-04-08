National free cone day at Houchin Community Blood Bank
Donate blood and receive free ice cream
BAKERSFIELD Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is teaming up with Ben & Jerry's ice cream to celebrate National Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 9.
Blood donors will get a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and non-donors will get a scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
In addition, Uncle's BBQ will cook up hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit the Bolthouse Donor Center to donate from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 11515 Bolthouse Dr.
New this year, donors can fill out a questioner prior to giving blood to speed up the sign-up process. The questioner can be found here.