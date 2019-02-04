17 News at Sunrise

National Burn Awareness Week

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 09:32 AM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 09:32 AM PST

Today marks the first day of National Burn Awareness Week. Dr. Rachael Williams, Burn Surgeon and Taylor Cook, Physician’s Assistant from the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital joined 17 on Set to discuss common burns. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center