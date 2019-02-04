National Burn Awareness Week
Today marks the first day of National Burn Awareness Week. Dr. Rachael Williams, Burn Surgeon and Taylor Cook, Physician’s Assistant from the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital joined 17 on Set to discuss common burns.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.