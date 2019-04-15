Macaroni and Cheese Festival tickets on sale Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Macaroni and Cheese Festival is making its way back to Bakersfield.

On Saturday, April 20, vendors will cook-up macaroni and cheese samples ranging from sweet to savory at the CSU Bakersfield soccer fields from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Over twenty wineries and breweries will also serve samplings.

The band Truxton Mile will play as ticket holders enjoy the afternoon.

Funds raised will benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.