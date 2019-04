Highland High School will host the 2019 Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, April 27.

Inductees will be honored at the Bakersfield Country Club.

The following people will be inducted:

Dr. Ian Armstrong

Dale Barker and the 1988 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship Team, Division II

Karen Williams Biestman

Robert Gabbitas

Tracy Totton Martin

Doug Perrin

Cindy Keyes Pollard