17 News at Sunrise

Grief: One Year Later

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:20 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 11:20 AM PDT

Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about dealing with grief on a one year anniversary. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected