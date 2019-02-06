Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series

Bakersfield College is hosting mutiple speakers for the remainder of their Distingished Speaker Series.

Tomorrow, Feb. 8: Dr. Carol M. Swain, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress

Tuesday, Feb. 12: Dr. Temple Grandin, Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior

Thursday, Feb. 28: Clemantine Wamariya, The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of Wat and What Comes After

Monday, April 4: Eric Schlosser, From Fast Food Nation to Command and Control

For more information, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.