Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series
Bakersfield College is hosting mutiple speakers for the remainder of their Distingished Speaker Series.
- Tomorrow, Feb. 8: Dr. Carol M. Swain, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress
- Tuesday, Feb. 12: Dr. Temple Grandin, Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior
- Thursday, Feb. 28: Clemantine Wamariya, The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of Wat and What Comes After
- Monday, April 4: Eric Schlosser, From Fast Food Nation to Command and Control
For more information, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.