Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 09:35 AM PST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 09:35 AM PST

Bakersfield College is hosting mutiple speakers for the remainder of their Distingished Speaker Series. 

  • Tomorrow, Feb. 8: Dr. Carol M. Swain, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress 
  • Tuesday, Feb. 12: Dr. Temple Grandin, Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior 
  • Thursday, Feb. 28: Clemantine Wamariya, The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of Wat and What Comes After 
  • Monday, April 4: Eric Schlosser, From Fast Food Nation to Command and Control 

For more information, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.

