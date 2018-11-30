A Charlie Brown Christmas
Captain Kevin Pope from the Salvation Army of Bakersfield and pianist, Jim Martinez sit down with 17's Tabatha Mills to talk about Jim Martinez's Charlie Brown Christmas performance benefiting the Salvation Army. The concert is tonight at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, call 661-864-1701.
