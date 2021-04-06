16-year-old faces gang, gun charges for gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 16-year-old suspect is accused of shooting at a car parked at gas station in South Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on March 22 officers were called to the Valero Gas Station on Wible Road, near Valley Plaza Mall. The teen, who is unidentified because they are a minor, allegedly fired at an occupied vehicle parked at gas pumps. No one inside was hit.

The teen was arrested April 2 on Villalovos Court for multiple charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and gang participation. The Bakersfield Police Department says a gun was recovered during the arrest.

Anyone with more information can call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.