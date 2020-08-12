15-year-old seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into another vehicle in Lost Hills

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 8:45 p.m., the department was notified of a collision on Highway 46 at Martin Avenue in Lost Hills. When they arrived, they found that a driver of a 1981 Honda 185 motorcycle had suffered major injuries in a crash with a 2006 GMC.

The department said the boy was riding his motorcycle southbound on Martin Avenue approaching the stop sign at the Highway 46 intersection while the GMC was heading westbound on Highway 46 approaching Martin Avenue.

CHP said the motorcycle driver failed to stop at the stop sign and rode the Honda directly into the path of the GMC. The boy, a Lost Hills resident, was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The GMC driver, a 29-year-old man from Kelseyville, did not have any injuries, the department said.