13th annual Houchin Blood Bank Community Blood Drives to begin for the month of June

For the month of June multiple blood drives will be held as a community wide effort to encourage blood donations.

Houchin Community Blood Bank will kick-off their 13th Annual Community Wide Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 4 in partnership with KGET.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., donors can visit outside the KGET Studios at the Ying-On Building at the corner of 21st Street and L Streets to donate blood.

Breakfast burritos from Carl’s Jr. and blueberry muffins from Broken Yolk will be provided to early bird donors. Following, Jersey Mike’s sandwiches will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to donors. For all donors with a sweet tooth, La Rosa Fruit Bars will distribute bars beginning at 10 a.m.

This year, blood donors who donate between June 4-30 can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Disney vacation. Donors will also be entered to win a a weekly drawing of $100 cash.

A full list of the blood drives are the following:

For more information to prepare to donate, visit here.