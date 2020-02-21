10th annual Shafter Colours Festival kicks off this weekend

Colours, a multi-day event held in Shafter each year, is preparing to showcase a weekend full of artistic passion and talents.

The four-day event will be held at several venues in Shafter from Thursday through Sunday.

The Colours event will showcase “Transformed art” in many forms ranging from canvas, sculptures, film, and stage to wine, food, and music. Transformed art is using one’s talents and abilities with the intent to create a product that reflects what is true, and worthy of praise.

The event hopes to strike a spark or fan a flame so that people will integrate their artistic passions and talents.

Local farmer Larry Starrh is a playwright and the director and originator of Colours. He will also be starring in “The Big Secret,” which will play all weekend and cost $20 at the door.

The festival also includes art galleries, museums, music in the park events are free and open to the public.

For a full list of events and ticket information, visit www.shaftercolours.org or call 661-630-4053.