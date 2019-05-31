‘100 deadliest days’ on local roads have begun

AAA says the summer’s “100 deadliest days” on roads have begun.

The association says from Memorial Day to Labor Day, California sees an increase in deadly crashes involving teen drivers.

In a news release, AAA notes two teens died last weekend in Southern California.

Last summer, Stockdale High School mourned the deaths of two girls, 15-year-old Sidney Chang and 18-year-old Amal Shurbaji. They were killed in a crash on Interstate 5 last June.

On average, the association says, 700 people have died in the last five summers in crashes involving teen drivers.

Speeding, drinking and distracted driving are all factors.