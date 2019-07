BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one person was wounded following a shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened in the 10000 block of San Jose Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The shooting victim’s condition was not immediately known.

One person was detained in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asked to call 861-3110.