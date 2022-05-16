INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old woman was killed in a crash on State Route 14 north of the Redrock-Randsburg intersection near Abbott Drive on Thursday.

Linda Jean Kracke, 71, of California City was driving one of the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. when a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer crashed with a sedan. The collision caused multiple injuries and at least one death.

The crash temporarily closed down several lanes Thursday. Animal Control responded to tend to the horse involved in the accident.