BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –One person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to 17 News Photographer.

The crash happened around 6:17 a.m. at the intersection of Harris Road, just east of Wible Road. Harris Road is closed while Bakersfield Police investigate the crash, the 17 News Photographer said.

The coroner has arrived at the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.