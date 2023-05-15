WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a pickup truck on Highway 178 Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the Kelso Creek Road exit.

According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened after a 30-year-old woman driving a 2011 Dodge vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 178 slowed down to make a left hand turn into a driveway.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was also traveling west on the highway when he tried to pass the Dodge and two other vehicles traveling behind the Dodge.

The rider sped past the three vehicles and ultimately collided with the left front of the Dodge. The motorcyclist was ejected from the 2001 Yamaha and sustained major injuries, CHP said.

The rider died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are still determining if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.