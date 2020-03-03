1 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department attempted to stop a stolen car and failed to yield in the 2100 block of New Stine Road.

According to BPD, this incident led officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect vehicle struck three unoccupied parked cars in the area of Grissom Park, and the suspect attempted to run away from the scene.

Police said he was apprehended by officers a short distance away and found a loaded handgun concealed.

Bakersfield Police arrested 32-year-old Marcos Rosales for numerous weapon charges, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, gang participation, hit and run, driving without a license, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Bakersfield Police and (661) 327-7111.