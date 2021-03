BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was arrested and 14 were cited during a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department held the checkpoint in the 1800 block of Oak Street between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday. More than 880 vehicles were screened and one person was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.

The department said nine motorists were cited for driving while unlicensed and five for driving on a suspended license.