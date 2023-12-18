BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been airlifted after a crash between a Kia and an Amtrak bus on northbound I-5, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to the page, the crash happened at 6:53 a.m. between Frontage Road and a fence along northbound I-5, just north of Fort Tejon. The impact from the crash caused the Kia to overturn with at least one person being airlifted from the scene with major injuries.

The crash is not impacting traffic, according to a CHP official.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.