BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding a flag retirement ceremony and 9/11 remembrance event at the Tehachapi Rodeo & Event Center on Sept. 11. at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

Approximately 1,500 flags have been collected from the Tehachapi community and will receive a proper retirement, according to Key Budge, community engagement specialist.

Tehachapi American Legion Post 221, Boy Scouts, Blue Star Moms, TMRA, 5150 Diesels and many other organizations worked together to collect flags, Budge said.

There will be brief remarks regarding both the flag retirement ceremony and Patriots Day.