Cub scouts donated $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center
Top Stories
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14
Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street
Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Cub scouts donated $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14
Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street
Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Fire breaks out at downtown Bakersfield Mission Hotel, displaces 25
Bakersfield police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary
Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in for groping charge
California court: Prison pot is OK — if inmates don’t inhale
Department of Human Services evacuated again
Bakersfield Fire responds to gas leak near Hoffmann Hospice, all patients safe and no evacuations
Human remains found north of Mojave
The Golden Voice of the Golden Empire
State Senate pressed to pass anti-predatory lending bill
Officers celebrated at annual MADD Awards luncheon
Steak dinner fundraiser for The Mission at Kern County
Men’s Health Week
Flag Day retirement ceremony
Job Corner 6/11/19
Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive
Anita Hill open to voting for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nod
Jury reaches partial verdict in trial of Benghazi militant
White House expands health accounts aimed at small firms
Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run
Trump administration reviewing foreign money to US colleges
RECALL: Ford Explorer SUVs
Target ups the ante in online delivery wars
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more
East Hills Mall Auction Cancelled
Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Bakersfield police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary
Man convicted of first-degree murder of his former girlfriend
Human remains found north of Mojave
Man wanted for burglarizing storage units
CBS defends ‘Bull’ renewal after star faced misconduct claim
UK tabloid talk show canceled after death of guest
Falco, Perrette, Chuck Lorre sitcom set for new CBS season
