Woman shot by law enforcement inside Capitol building has died, NBC News reports

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
(KGET) — A woman shot by law enforcement as Trump supporters rushed inside the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon has died, according to NBC News.
BREAKING: 1 person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement as Trump supporters stormed the building, several law enforcement officials say – @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/d2xRnh7MH5— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
