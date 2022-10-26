GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman in North Carolina was cited on Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood of Gastonia on Monday to find a 64-year-old woman with a revolver in her backyard.

The woman was reportedly shooting at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles, the officers said.

Police said the woman told officers she didn’t approve of her father’s affinity for the soft drink, the Gastonia Police Department wrote in a news release.

“We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can’t stress enough how dangerous this is!” Gastonia Police said in the news release. “There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice … in your backyard … in your neighborhood … surrounded by other homes and people.”

The news release also urged other residents to “please don’t DEW this.”

Authorities said the woman was issued a criminal citation for discharging a firearm within Gastonia City limits.

“Remember people, guns and Diet Mountain Dew don’t mix!” police said.