Woman escapes with only minor injuries after semitrailer crumples car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman managed to suffer only minor injuries after a semitrailer crushed her car on a highway in Washington state on Tuesday morning, the Seattle Times reported.

The Washington State Patrol said the woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, which was sandwiched between two big rigs traveling on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.

The semi behind the passenger car was trailing it too closely, and when the vehicles had to slow down, the driver did not stop in time and slammed into the back of the woman’s car. The impact sent the Nissan into the other semi, then it folded in half. The other semitrailer came to a rest on top of the car, according to troopers.

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021

Troopers said the 46-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Washington State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant said on Twitter. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

According to KOMO, the semitrailer driver was cited for “following too closely” and fined $189.