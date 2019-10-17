Wisconsin waitress fired after standing up for transgender customer

(WTMJ) A Wisconsin woman says she was fired from a restaurant for standing up for her beliefs.

Brittany Spencer worked as a server at Fat Joe’s Bar & Grill in Fond du Lac for the last few months. She says Saturday night a couple was making disparaging comments about gender identity after seeing a transgender woman in the bar.

“They were asking me if I thought it was disgusting and wrong and why we would let someone like that into the establishment,” Spencer said. “To which I answered, no, I do not agree with that and walked away.

Spencer says she went to her manager to ask if someone else could serve the table because she didn’t feel comfortable.

“My manager essentially told me to suck it up or go home,” Spencer said. “To which I said, ok. I will leave.

Tad Wallender is one of the owners at Fat Joe’s. He says despite what was said, they have a duty to serve all customers.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone,” Wallender said. “If you want to walk in our front door and you want to have our food or drinks, watch TV, watch live music we provide, we’re going to serve you as best we can and make you happy to your standards.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2OX5JHW