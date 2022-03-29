BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White House records newly obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News show an over seven-hour gap in former President Donald Trump’s call log on Jan. 6.

The documents detail the White House switchboard phone log, which records a president’s calls. The log from Jan. 6 shows Trump made several calls during the morning and evening but none between the hours of 11:17 a.m. ET and 6:54 p.m. ET, which includes the hours the attack on the Capitol was unfolding.

Several of the widely reported phone conversations Trump had during the attack are missing from the record, including a call with Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

“As the capitol was being overrun, I called the President and I talked to the President and I explained to him what was going on right now,” McCarthy said on Fox News on the night of Jan. 6.

McCarthy said the call happened as the attack started to unfold, which would likely put it within the seven-hour gap in Trump’s call log.

“What I talked to President Trump about, I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on, he didn’t see it,” McCarthy said on Fox News in April last year. “What he ended the call saying is he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this.”

The phone call between McCarthy and Trump on Jan. 6 has become one of the most widely reported conversations that day. McCarthy said he urged the former President to end the attack.

Some GOP representatives said it led to a shouting match between the two. In February last year, Republican Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement that McCarthy told her the talk ended with the former President saying quote ‘Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’

It raises the question if McCarthy’s call records can be viewed. Congress is largely exempt from freedom of information act requests.

In August last year, the panel investigating Jan. 6 asked telecommunication companies to keep the phone records of several lawmakers who spoke with Trump that day.

On Twitter, McCarthy warned the companies not to comply, saying if they do “… a Republican Majority will not forget.”

A spokesperson for the former President said Trump has nothing to do with call logs and assumed all his conversations were being recorded.