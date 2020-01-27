What we know so far on the Kobe Bryant crash

It has been about six hours since the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a helicopter crash just northwest of Los Angeles in Calabasas and about four hours since it was announced NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in that crash.

This is what we know so far:

At 9:47 a.m. a 911 call was made to report a possible helicopter down and a brush fire in the area of Willow Glen Street and Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. When crews arrived to the area they located a quarter acre brush fire that looked to be started from a helicopter crash.

Debris from the helicopter was on fire and within that debris there was magnesium, an element which is extremely hard to extinguish how it reacts with oxygen and water, according to LACFD.

The area was searched for survivors and authorities determined all aboard the helicopter had died as a result of the crash, according to LACFD. A manifest indicated that there were nine people aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash, one pilot and eight passengers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are going to assist in the investigation, according to the LASD. The FAA is already on scene and assisting.

The Los Angeles Coroners Office will be retrieving and identifying the people who were killed in the crash, according to LASD. The coroners office has not released any of the names at this time.

