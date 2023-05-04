This week, Apple tried out a new way to get security updates to the iPhone faster.

It’s called a Rapid Security Response and these updates are smaller and easier to install – they might not even require a restart of your phone.

These rapid updates are used to patch imminent threats to the security of your device.

These threats typically target the web browsing framework called WebKit and other critical system functions.

You can tell if a security update is a Rapid Response because it will have the letter “a” at the end of it.

These fast updates are only available for the latest versions of Apple’s software. That’s iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. If your device isn’t currently running that, it won’t be eligible for these.

They are installed automatically by default but you can go into Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates > Security Responses & System Files.

When you see these rapid updates, like the name implies, you should install them as soon as possible.